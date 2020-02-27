Cleveland Clinic doctor dies from complication of the flu

Dr. David Taylor passed away on February 5 from a complication of influenza, the clinic said

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic released some tragic news Thursday about one of its doctors.

Dr. David Taylor passed away on February 5 from a complication of influenza, the clinic said in a statement.

The clinic said Dr. Taylor was a beloved staff member in the Robert and Suzanne Tomsich Department of Cardiovascular Medicine for 19 years.

He was also a professor at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University and a former Director of the Heart Failure and Transplantation Fellowship.

“Dr. Taylor was internationally recognized in the field of heart transplantation and served as Past President of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation. He was an outstanding leader and gifted teacher, highly respected by his colleagues and committed to his patients. He saved the lives of countless patients and will leave a lasting impact on them, as well as the many colleagues, trainees and friends he has touched over the years,” the Cleveland Clinic said.

Last week, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced five flu-related deaths. The total number of flu-related deaths this season is 14 in the county, which is slightly below the five-year median.