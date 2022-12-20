CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist accused of sexually assaulting three patients during exams has been fired, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Omar Massoud, 60, of Westlake, was charged Friday, Dec. 16, in Cleveland Municipal Court with three counts each of gross sexual imposition and kidnapping. All the alleged offenses happened this year, according to court documents.

A Cleveland Clinic Foundation spokesperson issued a statement Friday:

Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated.

We immediately reported the accusations to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and are fully cooperating with the investigations. Following a thorough internal investigation, this physician has been terminated.

We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated.