CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Clinic is doing more to protect the public from monkeypox.

The clinic has opened up a new phone line for anyone to be assessed for monkeypox vaccinations, regardless of whether they are a Cleveland Clinic patient.

Callers will be able to talk to someone from the infectious disease clinic to see if a vaccine is needed and where to get it.

For a monkeypox vaccination, call 216-444-2538.