Cleveland City Council declares March 25 as Michael Stanley Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland City Council declared March 25 as Michael Stanley Day during its meeting on Monday.

The legendary Cleveland musician died on March 5 at the age of 72 following a battle with lung cancer. March 25 was his birthday.

(FOX 8 photo)

“Michael Stanley will live on through his iconic music and lyrics, ‘Thank God for the man who put the white lines on the highway,” city council said on Monday.

Stanley’s career spanned five decades. He was best known for the Michael Stanley Band, and hit songs “Lover” and “He Can’t Love You.”

In 2019, Cleveland City Council honored him by renaming Huron Road as Michael Stanley Way.