Cleveland candy company recalls chocolate malt balls

The recall is due to an undeclared wheat allergen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – b.a. Sweetie Candy Company in Cleveland is recalling its Chocolate Malt Balls and Chocolate Malted Milk Balls due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a wheat allergen.

Products were packaged in either a 4.5-ounce clam pack container labeled “Chocolate Malt Balls” with a Dave’s Supermarket label or in bulk or packaged in a 3-pound bag labeled “Chocolate Malted Milk Balls Bulk” with a b.a. Sweetie Candy Company label.

Products were available for sale at the following locations in Ohio:

Sweetie Candy Company retail store

All Dave’s Market Grocery Stores in Cleveland, Akron, Garfield Heights, Euclid, Cleveland Heights and Richmond Heights

Groovy Candies, Cleveland

L&E Sugarbuzz, Amherst

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall; however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food-borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company for a replacement.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact b.a. Sweetie Candy Co. at 216-739-2244.