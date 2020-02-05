Cleveland-area man gets 55,000 copies of the same letter in the mail

A computer glitch is to blame for inundating Dan Cain with two massive carts full of trays of letters

TWINSBURG, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – A computer glitch is to blame for inundating a Cleveland-area man with thousands of copies of the exact same letter. At least, that’s what a college loan company said.

Twinsburg resident Dan Cain got some 55,000 separate letters last week.

He knew there was a problem right away when a clerk at the postal counter told him…

“You’ve got too much mail to walk through the front door.”

So he drove around back and saw postal workers wheel out two massive carts full of trays of mail.

“At first, we were shocked,” Cain said. “We were like, ‘Are you kidding me? Who makes that kind of mistake?'”

It turns out, the College Avenue Student Loans Company made that mistake.

Cain counted 79 trays of letters with about 700 letters in each tray. That’s 55,000 letters, give or take.

All of them are exactly the same — a statement from the company regarding his daughter’s student loan.

The company told him it was a glitch in their system and apologized.

Now Cain has to figure out a way to get rid of them.

“I may just set a bonfire and burn it all,” he said.

To make matters worse, the statements — all 55,000 of them — were incorrect. The company had calculated the wrong interest payment.

They apologized for that, as well.

And yes, they’re sending a new statement — hopefully just one.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” Cain said. “You know? I might have to return to sender.”

Some news organizations have reported the student loan company disputes the claim that there was an error in the interest rate calculation.