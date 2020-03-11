Cleveland and Pittsburgh cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades

Both cities say they are falling the recommendations of the CDC to create social distancing

(WKBN) – Cleveland and Pittsburgh have canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Parade organizers in Cleveland announced Wednesday they are falling in line with other major cities such as Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and others who have put their festivities on hold over concerns about COVID-19.

Regretfully, the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled on Tuesday, March 17th has been canceled. The United Irish Societies, in collaboration with city officials and public health officials, have made this decision as a precautionary measure in the best interest of and for the public health and safety of our community. Our priority is to help prevent new cases. ” United Irish Socities of Greater Cleveland

Pittsburgh is also canceling their St. Patrick’s parade. The City informed parade organizers of the decision this morning. The administration intends to work with organizers to discuss alternative options to celebrate Pittsburgh’s Irish Community in the future.