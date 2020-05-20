Cleveland airport: Last month brings in 96% fewer passengers than April 2019

They also recorded about a 93% drop in passengers from March to April of this year

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport saw a substantial drop in passengers last month compared to April 2019.

According to monthly data released on the airport’s website, there were 403,203 passengers who boarded in April 2019.

The airport saw a 96% drop in April 2020, with only 14,336 passengers.

There were 423,362 passengers who landed in April 2019 compared to 15,813 passengers in April 2020.

They also recorded about a 93% drop in passengers from March to April of this year.

As the busiest airport in Ohio, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said they typically serve more than 9 million passengers every year. There were over 10 million passengers that passed through the airport in 2019.

