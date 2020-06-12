Cleveland Air Show canceled

Planning and preparations are underway for next year's event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Air Show is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s guideline on mass gatherings is the reason officials gave for canceling the Labor Day weekend show.

“After considering the health and safety of the thousands of people involved in the Air Show as

well as the large crowds that gather outside the gates on beaches, buildings, parks, etc., the

Executive Committee of the Cleveland National Air Show, Inc. Board of Trustees made the

difficult decision to cancel this year’s Air Show. Though regrettable, this action was necessary

to protect the spectators, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, performers, concessionaires,

sponsors and employees,” said Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell.

The show attracts 60,000 to 100,000 people to Burke Lakefront Airport, making it one of the region’s largest annual events.

The show has a $10 million economic impact to the area, according to show organizers.

Planning and preparations are underway for next year’s event, which as always, will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.