Clerk charged with promoting prostitution at Akron hotel

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron hotel clerk is facing charges after investigators conducted a human trafficking operation in Summit County on Friday.

Cody Allen Vanderwyst, 28, is charged with promoting prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, five victims were referred to social service organizations during the investigation for medical treatment and other resources.

“This hotel clerk must have thought he had the ultimate setup to traffic women,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “But providing this kind of room ‘service’ will get you an upgraded room – upgraded security, that is, in jail. Great work by Sheriff Fatheree and our partners on this task force as we fight toward ending human trafficking in Ohio.”

The operation was conducted by the Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force, the attorney general’s office, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and other groups.

Another person was charged with soliciting during the investigation.