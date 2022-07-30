WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer has been discharged from a rehabilitation center after being shot in Warren County while on duty earlier this month.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the 5900 block of North State Route 48 on Tuesday, July 12, police said.

During the encounter, the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, fired multiple shots. Officer Ney was shot in the head and fell immediately to the ground. Another officer on scene, Sgt. Cordero, returned fire. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.

Ney was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, but was later listed as stable.

Clearcreek Township Police Chief Terrill said two days after the shooting that Officer Ney was up, walking and able to brush his teeth, but has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

Police and businesses in the Miami Valley organized ways for people to provide donations for Officer Ney. Learn more here.