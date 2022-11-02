RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Crews remain on the scene Wednesday morning after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ravenna Township on Tuesday evening.

The clean-up is causing busing issues for the Ravenna School District.

The superintendent tweeted, “Due to a train derailment last night, the Lake Street railroad crossing and Route 44 south of Summit Rd. are closed. We will not be able to pick up students living along Prospect St. South of Summit Rd and in the Timber Run neighborhood. Other routes may be late! Stay tuned!”

Courtesy of Gavin Friess

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the South Prospect area.

According to investigators, 16 to 18 train cars carrying rock salt and other materials were derailed in the incident. There were no hazardous materials involved, investigators say.

Norfolk Southern confirmed that there were no injuries in the derailment.

Now, railroad crews are working to clean up the crash.