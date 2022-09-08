David Arnold during Laffapalooza – October 29, 2005 at Earthlink in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Frank Mullen/FilmMagic)

(WJW) – A Cleveland-born and raised comedian whose popularity was rising has unexpectedly died.

FOX News reports David Arnold passed away at age 54.

Arnold was in the midst of a comedy tour. He filmed his latest Netflix special, “It ain’t for the weak,” at the Hanna-theater at Playhouse Square.

Arnold was also a writer and producer for “Fuller House” on Netflix, and “Bigger” on BET.

His family told the Los Angeles Times he passed away peacefully at home and that doctors have ruled the cause of death as natural causes.

Arnold was 54 years old.