Cities of Columbus, Dayton announcing lawsuit to reduce gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – City officials with Columbus and Dayton are announcing a lawsuit they say will reduce gun violence.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, along with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will be holding a news conference to announce the lawsuit.

According to a release from both cities, the first-of-its kind lawsuit is part of the cities’ efforts to protect residents and keep guns out of the hands of people prohibited from possessing them.

