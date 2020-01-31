Cincinnati school security monitor accused of sexually abusing students

The Hamilton County prosecutor says a grand jury indicted 54-year-old Lamont Baldwin on 12 counts of gross sexual imposition

CINCINNATI (AP) – A security employee of a suburban Cincinnati school district has been charged with sexually abusing male students.

The Hamilton County prosecutor says a grand jury indicted 54-year-old Lamont Baldwin on 12 counts of gross sexual imposition.

Authorities say Baldwin had been with Princeton schools from 1996 until he was fired last November.

Authorities say Baldwin served as a security monitor.

The school says he also had been a middle school wrestling coach for a short time.

Baldwin turned himself in Thursday night and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

No attorney was listed for him in court records.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)