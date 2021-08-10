Cincinnati mayor enters race to unseat Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two-term Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has officially announced he’s running to be governor of Ohio.
Cranley, 47, has been exploring a bid for the Democratic nomination for months and had raised over $1.3 million for the effort as of July.
First elected mayor in 2013, he is term-limited from running again this year.
He joins Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the primary race.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to run for a second term, a campaign that will begin with a contested primary.
Cranley plans to run on his record as chief executive of a growing major city.