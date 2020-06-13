Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Cincinnati-area child pronounced dead after being found in family pool

Ohio

The child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights, siren, officers generic

Credit: vmargineanu via Gettyimages

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found in the pool of his family’s home in a suburb of Cincinnati.

Emergency responders in Butler County were called to the Ross Township home at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after the boy was reported unresponsive.

The child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Township police are investigating.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award