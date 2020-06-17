Closings and delays
Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus State vandalized

Columbus State announced Tuesday the statue would be removed from campus in the next two weeks

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Christopher Columbus statue on the campus of Columbus State Community College was vandalized overnight.

Police say red paint was thrown on the statue and spray paint was used to write messages on the statue.

Columbus State announced Tuesday the statue would be removed from campus in the next two weeks.

“The removal of the Christopher Columbus statue is a symbolic gesture of our commitment to our College and in our community to continue and accelerate the fight against systemic racism,” said Columbus State President David Harrison.

The college says it will explore the process of getting a new art installation at the site of the statue.

