Christmas Day Dayton Ohio car crash kills 4, injures several others

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say four people died in a car crash in Dayton and three others were critically injured.

The fiery single-vehicle accident happened on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Reports say the impact broke the car in two, with a witness on a 911 call reporting the car driving erratically moments before the crash.

Authorities aren’t releasing names of victims yet pending notification of family.

Multiple medical crews responded and three people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

The crash comes during a tough year for the city, which experienced devastating tornadoes in May and a mass shooting in August.

