LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A portion of I-90 westbound has reopened after a crash early Thursday in Lake County spilled boxes of chocolate and caramel onto the highway.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, shortly before 7 a.m., all lanes were closed on I-90 West beyond Vrooman Road because of the crash. As of 9:30 a.m., the right lane was still blocked and according to FOX 8’s Patty Harken motorists were being forced to exit at SR 528.



Credit: ODOT

Credit: ODOT

Credit: ODOT

According to Harken, the accident involved two semi-trucks, and that one of those trucks was carrying boxes of chocolate and caramel that spilled onto the roadway.

No injuries except for the CHOCOLATE AND CARAMEL debris!! https://t.co/jynqYHunb8 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 30, 2023

There’s been no word on what caused the crash. The interstate reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.