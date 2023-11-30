LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A portion of I-90 westbound has reopened after a crash early Thursday in Lake County spilled boxes of chocolate and caramel onto the highway.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, shortly before 7 a.m., all lanes were closed on I-90 West beyond Vrooman Road because of the crash. As of 9:30 a.m., the right lane was still blocked and according to FOX 8’s Patty Harken motorists were being forced to exit at SR 528.

  • Credit: ODOT
  • Credit: ODOT
  • Credit: ODOT

According to Harken, the accident involved two semi-trucks, and that one of those trucks was carrying boxes of chocolate and caramel that spilled onto the roadway.

There’s been no word on what caused the crash. The interstate reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.