AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a growing investigation into a local daycare where a toddler suffered a broken leg, police say, at the hands of a worker.

Now, that worker could face more charges and police are looking at video to find any other incidents.

Thursday, Emily Coghlan walked into Avon Lake Municipal Court for a hearing. Police say she worked in a room with toddlers at the Sweet Kiddles Child Care.

But, investigators say she picked up a child by the arm, swung him out of the way and dropped him, causing his right leg to break.

The daycare fired Coghlan and she faces criminal charges of child endangering and assault.

She waived a hearing, so that means the case will now go before a Lorain County grand jury. That could lead to more charges.

In court Thursday, the tiny victim and his parents watched.

“It’s extremely important,” said the child’s mother, Nadine Porcelli. “These kids were there for months and years. They’re not getting the justice they need yet and hopefully, now they will.”

Meanwhile, Avon Lake police say they are looking at daycare video from more than just the day of the incident that led to charges.

Police say they’re taking a closer look for anything else “suspicious” beyond the case that started the investigation.

Police officers told us Coghlan asked them to escort her to her car after the hearing.

Her attorney, Kreig Brusnahan, spoke to the I-Team.

“There is a lot more to this case on both sides, I think,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the little man that was, unfortunately, injured in this matter. Our hearts go out to him and we look forward to presenting this case in court.”

The child’s mom and dad see him recovering slowly.

Attorney Marco Bocciarelli with Friedman, Domiano, and Smith has been working on preparing a civil lawsuit.

FOX 8 has learned other parents from that daycare have turned to the law firm, also looking at video of their kids in the room where Coghlan worked.

She is pleading not guilty. The parents of the victim in this case are watching for justice.

“Just important to show support for my son for what happened and any other children this has happened to,” said the boy’s father, Jim Tabor.

Sweet Kiddles has cooperated with investigators. We reported earlier the daycare has a very good record with the state agency overseeing child care, but the state also takes a hard look at daycares after any serious incident.