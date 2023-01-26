HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday in investigating years-old allegations of child sexual assault at a church.

Multiple female victims reported that between 2012 and 2014, a male youth member of the Open Gate Church of God sexually assaulted them, according to Hilliard police. The victims were under the age of 10 at the time, and the suspect, also a minor at the time, previously helped in the church’s children’s and teen rooms.

Hilliard police did not name the suspect and have not filed charges as of Wednesday. Police said that the ongoing investigation does not involve any current staff member at the church.

“It is never too late to come forward with information about a crime,” Hilliard Chief of Police Michael Woods said in a press release. “We’re asking parents and responsible adults to facilitate open and honest conversations with their children about any inappropriate behavior they may have witnessed or experienced.”

A redacted police report shows Hilliard police first received information about sexual assaults in November 2022. Police have identified at least two victims, three witnesses and three others involved in the matter.

The Open Gate Church of God, located at 4410 Avery Road, is now named the New Beginnings Church of God.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Det. Tom Morris at 614-334-2473 or by his email.