MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sixteen people, including a 2-year-old, were injured after reports of people being found unconscious in the pool area of a Marysville hotel Saturday evening.

According to Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks, the calls started to come in at approximately 5:30 p.m. of people being found unconscious at the Hampton Inn on Square Drive.

Brooks said “multiple” people were affected in the incident.

Six people were taken to Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and three people were taken to Grady Hospital, one in critical condition, two in stable condition. Five other people walked into Marysville Hospital seeking treatment. Their condition has not been released. Two other people were treated at the scene.

Brooks said people reported symptoms of a burning throat and dizziness.

The hotel has been evacuated.

Officials are working to find the cause of the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.