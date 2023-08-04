CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police say an 8-year-old child who was reported missing has been found safe.

“LOCATED!!!!!! We would like to extend a huge Thank You to all who helped assist in the efforts to bring Antonio home,” The Cleveland Division of Police said in a Facebook post.

Antonio Moss was reported missing by his mother at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

According to the release, Moss was last seen by his mother playing with friends at Warsaw Park on the 4000 block of East 64th Street at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.