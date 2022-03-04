LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are searching for a suspect involved in a child abduction and assault incident on Thursday.

The female child — who is not missing and was able to escape from the suspect — was reportedly taken and assaulted by an unknown male on the intersection of W. Wheeling Street and Harrison Avenue at 8:17 a.m. Thursday, according to a Friday news release from the Lancaster Police Department.

After leaving the area, police said the child notified authorities of the incident.

The suspect, described as being large in stature with short brown hair, possibly balding, is believed to be wearing a heavy camouflage coat, a black gaiter style mask and black pants, according to police.

Police said the suspect is believed to be driving a 1987-1991 Ford F-150 long bed truck with a sun visor-style roof extending over the windshield and a “headache rack” behind the vehicle’s rear window.

At the time of the offense, police said a rectangular object appeared to be in the bed of the truck.

The vehicle’s front tires possibly have black-out or no rims on the front, and the rear tires have silver rims, according to Lancaster police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680.