Child died in Ohio after gunshot; search warrants executed

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a child died after sustaining a gunshot wound in Ohio.

Police in Nelsonville, 60 miles southeast of Columbus, were dispatched to the home shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers performed CPR on the child until Athens County emergency medical personnel and fire department crews arrived and took over.

Police say the victim was transported to O’Bleness Hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy is planned. The child’s age and other details weren’t immediately released.

Police say officers and the county prosecutor’s officers “executed multiple search warrants” during the night.