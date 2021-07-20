Child killed in shooting near Polaris; suspect in custody

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A child between the ages of 1 and 2 years is dead while its mother is in stable condition after a shooting near Polaris Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported in the area of Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road at approximately 9:26 p.m.

Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said the shooting was a domestic violence situation.

The child was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, while the mother was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Bryant said the shooting happened inside a home, at which point the suspect put the mother and child into a car. The car then crashed, at which point, the suspect allegedly carjacked another couple’s vehicle and ended up crashing that car.

The suspect was taken into custody a short while later.

Bryant would not release the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

There is no further information available at this time.

