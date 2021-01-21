Chief: Man who killed Toledo police officer had vowed not to go to jail

Ohio

Toledo’s police chief says family members told investigators that they believed Anderson suffered from mental illness

by: John Seewer, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio police chief says a man who shot and killed a Toledo police officer during a two-hour standoff had been making incoherent statements and vowed he wouldn’t be taken alive.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says officers shot and killed 27-year-old Christopher Anderson on Monday seconds after he opened his front door and began firing two handguns.

One of the shots hit Officer Brandon Stalker as he crouched behind a police vehicle. The 24-year-old who became an officer in 2018 died not long after.

Toledo’s police chief says family members told investigators that they believed Anderson suffered from mental illness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com