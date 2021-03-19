Ohio’s chief justice wants inmates’ abuse allegations investigated

The allegations include physical and mental abuse, along with threats and harassment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top judge wants a legislative oversight committee to investigate inmates’ claims of abuse.

Maureen O’Connor is the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. She has forwarded complaints by two inmates at Madison Correctional Institution to the bipartisan Correctional Institution Inspection Committee.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the allegations include physical and mental abuse, threats and harassment and the use of racial slurs by corrections officers.

The court dismissed the inmates’ claims Friday over procedural issues. But Justice Michael Donnelly noted that doesn’t mean the allegations have fallen on deaf ears.

A prisons spokeswoman says the agency is looking into the complaints.