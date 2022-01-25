MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – An Illinois man is facing charges after troopers say they found drugs in a hidden compartment in his truck.

Juan Carlos Leon Rivera, 33, was stopped on Jan. 21 on Interstate 70 for a lane violation.

Troopers say that a drug-sniffing dog was called in and uncovered 11 pounds of cocaine in an after-market compartment built into the back wall of the pickup truck.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Troopers say the drugs have a street value of $155,000.

Rivera was booked into the Tri-County Jail on charges of drug possession and having a hidden compartment with drugs in it.