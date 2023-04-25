*Attached video: Does my lottery ticket purchase help Ohio schools?

GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) – There is a lucky winner in Ohio with a ticket worth $1.6 million after Saturday’s Classic Lotto Jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket was sold by Schild’s IGA, located at 34981 East Royalton Road in Grafton. After selling the winning ticket, the store will now receive a $1,000 sales bonus, according to a press release from the Ohio Lottery.

As of Tuesday, no one had claimed the prize.

The $1.6 million prize is an annuity, offering a payment stream of approximately $53,333 a year for 30 years before taxes, according to the release.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 9-12-23-33-43-44.

The winning ticket holder chose their own numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

This is the second Classic Lotto jackpot prize sold in 2023 and Ohio’s 26th Classic Lotto jackpot prize, the release said.