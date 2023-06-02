DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some people who bank with Chase Bank may have woken up to duplicate withdrawal transactions when they checked their accounts.

Viewers reached out to 2 NEWS regarding checking their accounts online Friday morning and seeing irregularities. Some viewers told 2 NEWS their accounts experienced a “glitch,” causing scheduled transactions to be taken out of their accounts twice.

2 NEWS reached out to Chase Bank on what the company is doing about the issue.

“We’re sorry that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking account,” Stephanie Gostomski, Chase spokeswoman said. “We’re working to automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees.”

The reason behind the duplicate fees or charges is not currently known at this time.