LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Chardon mom’s trial in newborn baby’s death won’t be moved yet

Ohio

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey is charged with leaving her newborn baby in a garbage bag in a wooded area in Geauga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Chardon, Ohio mom accused in her baby's death want her trial moved.

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) – A judge has declined to move the trial of a woman who authorities say put her newborn baby boy in a garbage bag and left him in a wooded area in 1993.

Forty-nine-year-old Gail Eastwood-Ritchey has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and murder charges.

Eastwood-Ritchey’s attorney had asked a judge to move the trial because of extensive publicity. The News-Herald reported Tuesday that Geauga County Judge David Ondrey ruled against moving the January trial before an attempt to seat a jury is made.

Authorities say familial DNA ancestry from an online database was used to track down Eastwood-Ritchey.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com