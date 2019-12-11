Chardon mom’s trial in newborn baby’s death won’t be moved yet

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey is charged with leaving her newborn baby in a garbage bag in a wooded area in Geauga County

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) – A judge has declined to move the trial of a woman who authorities say put her newborn baby boy in a garbage bag and left him in a wooded area in 1993.

Forty-nine-year-old Gail Eastwood-Ritchey has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and murder charges.

Eastwood-Ritchey’s attorney had asked a judge to move the trial because of extensive publicity. The News-Herald reported Tuesday that Geauga County Judge David Ondrey ruled against moving the January trial before an attempt to seat a jury is made.

Authorities say familial DNA ancestry from an online database was used to track down Eastwood-Ritchey.

