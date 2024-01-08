(WKBN) – A Chardon doctor’s license to practice medicine has been revoked by the Ohio Medical Board.

The revocation is tied to a February 2023 federal healthcare fraud conviction against Steven J. Arnold.

The board ruled in its December 2023 formal actions that Arnold’s license to practice is permanently revoked and that he is subject to an $18,000 fine. The order was effective Dec. 14.

Arnold pleaded guilty to 12 counts of healthcare fraud. He was sentenced in June to five years probation, of which six months had to be served on home confinement. He was also fined $10,000 and ordered to pay back $39,205.53.