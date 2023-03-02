*Watch previous coverage in the player above.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Expect America’s Roller Coast to look a bit different when it reopens for the 2023 season in May.

One area of Cedar Point is closing, two classic rides are moving to their new home and the Cedar Point Nights on the park’s beach are ending, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 8 on Wednesday.

Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island is no more. The attraction opened in 2019, encouraging park-goers to explore, discover, take part in the attraction’s ongoing narrative and solve puzzles.

The park’s regular night beach parties, Cedar Point Nights, have also ended.

Finally, the Matterhorn and Scrambler, two classic park rides, are moving to The Boardwalk, Cedar Point’s new themed area opening this season.

Scrambler will also be refreshed and renamed Atomic Scrambler, according to a previous news release. The Tiki Twirl spinning ride will also be refreshed and renamed Calypso, a “former park classic.”