DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Beginning Oct. 1, 2023, caring for a baby or young child may feel a little less taxing.

Under a new law passed earlier this year, several baby and child products are now permanently exempt from sales tax in Ohio.

Baby and child products that are exempt from sales tax include:

Children’s diapers

Therapeutic and preventative creams and wipes

Child restraints and booster seats

Cribs

Strollers

For clarifications and specific definitions of each product, click here.

There is no limit on the amount or value of these products that can be purchased with the new exemption.

If you are wrongly charged sales tax on an exempted product you can apply for a sales tax refund by completing a ST AR form. Make sure to follow the instructions on the form and provide proof of payment.

The exemption also applies to any purchases made while living in or located in Ohio, regardless of the location of the company you bought the product from. If you are charged sales tax on an online purchase of an exempted product, complete the form above for a refund.