CEO calls FirstEnergy’s conduct ‘wrong and unacceptable’

FILE – In this May 18, 2011, file photo, a worker drives a tractor through a tree farm in North Perry, Ohio, near the cooling towers of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. A $60 million bribery case, involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others, alleges to have helped prop up the Perry and Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. The 2020 arrests of Householder and four associates in connection with the scheme have rocked politics and business across Ohio. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) – FirstEnergy CEO and President Steven Strah says the company’s conduct in a $60 million bribery scheme was “wrong and unacceptable.”

Strah made that remark and others during an earnings call Friday, the day after the company and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cincinnati announced FirstEnergy would pay a $230 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

A charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud will be dismissed in three years if the company abides by all the provisions in the agreement.

Strah says the money will be paid from cash on hand and not customer payments.