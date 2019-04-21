Central Ohio wrestling coach charged in hazing incident turns himself in, appears in court

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WCMH) - A wrestling coach from central Ohio turned himself in Saturday afternoon at the Franklin Police Department and appeared in court to face charges after police say he failed to stop a hazing incident, police said.

Bart Freidenberg, 58, of Pickerington, was charged with Child Endangerment and Hazing last week.

The charges come after the Ohio All-Stars Wrestling Team, based out of Columbus, rented the Franklin City Schools Facilities prior to a west-coast trip.

Police say during one of the practices on July 2, a teen wrestler from Cincinnati reported he was the victim of a hazing incident, officials said.

Freidenberg was fingerprinted and photographed and was taken to the Franklin Municipal Court for his initial appearance, police said.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial at 3 p.m. on May 21, police said.