Central Ohio cancer survivor receives VIP treatment

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the 19-year-old’s wish for a shopping spree and day of pampering

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Despite a change in plans due to the COVID-19 health crisis, a young cancer survivor received the VIP treatment Tuesday.

Jasmine Konneker and her mother arrived at the Polaris Fashion Place in a limousine and walked a red carpet into Macy’s before the store was open to the public. The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the 19-year-old’s wish for a shopping spree and day of pampering.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be to this extreme, but I’m really excited for her,” laughed Jasmine’s mother Jodi Ridley.

During Jasmine’s junior basketball season at Westerville South High School, a persistent knee injury alerted doctors to a more serious condition. Scans confirmed she had osteosarcoma bone cancer.

Jasmine recalled, “I didn’t even cry when she told me. I was like, ‘Okay what do we do now?’ It was a keep it moving type of thing, there’s no time to be sad.”

During a year of treatment and hospital stays, she credited her mother with keeping her spirits high.

“She would literally spend the night with me every night at the hospital, every night,” she said.

Ridley would tell her, “Being on this roller coaster, we’re on it. So we need to get through it, get off and get back to a normal life again.”

Now in remission, Jasmine’s original wish was a Mediterranean Cruise. Like hundreds of other ‘Wish kids,’ COVID-19 health restrictions prevented large gatherings and travel. They were given the option of waiting for their wishes or choosing a safe alternative.

Jasmine said she was grateful either way.

“I don’t even need this,” she said. “I’m just thankful that it’s over and I have my family here to support me.”

Now a sophomore at Otterbein University, Jasmine will continue undergoing scans every four months for the next few years while there is still a chance of the cancer recurring.