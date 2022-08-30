SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s almost time for spooky season again and that means Cedar Point is looking to hire eerie employees to join the fun.

To pull off this year’s HalloWeekends, the amusement park is looking to fill more than 250 positions inside and outside the park when the family event begins Sept. 15 through Oct. 30.

Here’s a list of the positions available with pay starting at $17 per hour:

Housekeeping (ages 18+)

Security (ages 18+)

Kids Activities Host

Rides (ages 16+)

Food & Beverage

Admissions

Guest Services (ages 18+)

Stop by the in-person hiring event on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center on the corner of First Street and Cedar Point Drive.

You can apply online before the hiring event where interviews and offers will be made on the spot.

To learn more about open positions and apply, click here.