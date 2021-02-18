Cedar Point summer plans include new ride, waterpark reopening, and a chance to win lifetime tickets

Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous report on Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point is ready to reopen.

The amusement park previously announced a reopening date of May 14.

Now it’s unveiling what they have planned for 2021.

The Frontier Festival will kickoff on opening day.

There will be live music and Wild West games.

Cedar Point says Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point will be at the heart of this year’s festival.

Prayers from Maria raises money to fund research to fight childhood cancer.

Frontier Festival runs weekends, May 14-16 & 21-23, then daily May 28 through June 13.

The new ride this year is the Snake River Expedition.

The river boat ride is scheduled to open on May 29 and will be in operation through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

The park will continue its 150th Anniversary celebration.

There will be a parade and nighttime party with two story floats.

The 150th Anniversary celebration will take place June 26 through Aug. 15.

This summer, guests will have their final chances to win a Cedar Point Ticket of a Lifetime, an exclusive ticket that affords each winner (along with three guests) free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the rest of their lives.

Guests will have a chance to win one each day by scanning their mobile device at the throwback Courtesy Corps guest information kiosks throughout the park.

The Ticket of a Lifetime contest runs June 26 through Aug. 15.

Cedar Point’s nighttime celebration Cedar Point Nights will run from August 6 through Labor Day, September 6.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 29. Its full operating calendar, along with additional COVID-19 safety information, will be released in the coming months.