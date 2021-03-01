Cedar Point plans to hire thousands for 2021 season

The amusement park is looking to fill seasonal roles in all park operating areas, such as rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage and hospitality

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cedar Point announced plans Monday to hire about 6,500 associates for the 2021 season.

The amusement park is looking to fill seasonal roles in all park operating areas, such as rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage and hospitality.

“This summer, Cedar Point will celebrate its postponed 150th anniversary, and our associates will play a crucial role in delivering this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Cedar Point is a great place to work. Gaining experience and forming friendships that will last a lifetime are huge benefits, all while making people happy by creating new memories, connections and experiences for our guests.”

They’re hosting a virtual National Hiring Day event on March 13. Candidates can register online.

Applicants can also meet directly with the recruiting team with the necessary health protocols in place.

Open interviews will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2220 First Street in Sandusky.

Cedar Point is offering flexible hours and perks for hired associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, on-site housing and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.