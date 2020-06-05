Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts, Kings Island file lawsuit against Dr. Amy Acton

Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts, and Kings Island have filed suit against Dr. Amy Acton as director of the Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts, and Kings Island have filed suit against Dr. Amy Acton as director of the Ohio Department of Health.

They say the Ohio Department of Health does not have the authority to keep these facilities closed.

The lawsuits have been filed in Warren and Erie county.

The suit claims “unconstitutional conduct,” saying that Dr. Acton is obstructing the mental health of the public by overinflating the risk of harm to the public from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The suit claims amusement and water parks have been unfairly singled out with no evaluation of whether they are safe.

The suits claim a gross abuse of power by Dr. Acton.

The suit says:

“There is no factor inherent in the operation of an amusement or water park that provides a unique threat of spreading any particular pandemic above and beyond factors inherent in the operation of any other permitted business.”

It goes on to say the amusement facilities are far better equipped than zoos and movie theaters to keep people safe.

Most entertainment venues received approval from the governor’s office Thursday to reopen June 10.

You can read the full text of the lawsuits here and here.