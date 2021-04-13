Cedar Point hosting hiring event, offering bonuses

Many positions pay $12 to $16 per hour

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cedar Point is offering a bonus to those who sign up to work at the park this summer.

New and returning workers can get an extra $500 if they can start work by May 31. You have to work 100 hours by July 4 to get the bonus.

You can also get an extra $100 for each friend you refer for a job.

Many positions pay $12 to $16 per hour.

Interested applicants can apply now at cedarpoint.com/jobs or attend a hiring event Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park in Sandusky.