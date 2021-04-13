Cedar Point hosting hiring event, offering bonuses

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cedar Point is offering a bonus to those who sign up to work at the park this summer.
New and returning workers can get an extra $500 if they can start work by May 31. You have to work 100 hours by July 4 to get the bonus.
You can also get an extra $100 for each friend you refer for a job.
Many positions pay $12 to $16 per hour.
Interested applicants can apply now at cedarpoint.com/jobs or attend a hiring event Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park in Sandusky.