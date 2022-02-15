SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cedar Point plans to hire about 6,500 seasonal employees for the opening of its 2022 season.

Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including:

Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

Custodial

Food & Beverage

Guest Services and Events

Hotel Operations

Ride Operations

Security

Skill Trade Maintenance

The park also plans to hire multiple full-time positions for management and operations roles across a number of areas in the park, including maintenance, food and beverage, IT and more.

According to the company, employees receive discounts, access to exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park. On-site housing is also available for eligible associates.

A complete listing of available seasonal and full-time positions is available at cedarpoint.com/jobs.

Potential candidates are invited to apply now, and hiring will continue throughout the spring as Cedar Point approaches its opening day on Saturday, May 7.