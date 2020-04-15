Cedar Point extends 2020 season pass credit to 2021

Current 2020 season passes and add-on products will be valid through the 2021 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – All you “Ride Warriors” who purchased season tickets to Cedar Point do not need to worry. Some reassuring news came from the amusement park on Tuesday.

Season passes and add-on products for 2020 will be valid for the remainder of the year once the park is able to reopen.

Additionally, current 2020 season passes and add-on products will be valid through the 2021 season.

Monthly billing for those in the Easy Pay Program has been suspended until the park reopens.

Also, they will work with guests who have prepaid for single-day tickets during the time the park was closed.

For more information, visit Cedar Point’s website.