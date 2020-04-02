Cedar Point and Kennywood delay opening day

(WKBN) – Both Kennywood and Cedar Point amusement parks have delayed their opening day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Operators at Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, said the park initially planned to open May 2 but announced on their website Wednesday that opening day is delayed and a new date has not been determined.

Our highest priority remains the safety of all of our Team Members and Guests, and we’re closely following the guidelines set forth by federal, state and local government officials and health experts. Because of the shutdown of preseason preparations, we know we won’t be ready to start our season as normally planned on Saturday, May 2. While it’s too soon to confidently provide an opening date, please know we remain committed to opening Kennywood this summer for you to enjoy as soon as safely possible. Kennywood management

Cedar Point was scheduled to open May 9, but that has put on hold as well.