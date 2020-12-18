CDC, FDA reach conclusion in 2 of 3 E. coli outbreak investigations

Investigators were looking into several farms as a possible source

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Food and Drug Administration have concluded their investigation into two of three multi-state outbreaks of E. coli infections.

In the first case, contamination caused 18 people to get sick in nine states including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Patients were interviewed and traceback investigations were conducted but no clear culprit was found.

In another outbreak, 12 people got sick in 12 states including Ohio and Pennsylvania. That strain of E.coli was similar to one linked to a recall of Tanimura and Antle romaine lettuce, however, no food was linked to this current outbreak. Investigators could not trace back to a common cause in this case.

A third case of an E. coli outbreak is still under investigation. In this ongoing investigation, 39 people have gotten sick in 18 states including Ohio and Pennsylvania. Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

