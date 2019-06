The segment will air around 7:40 a.m. Friday

(WKBN) – Friday morning, CBS This Morning will report on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Cuyahoga River fire.

The 1969 fire on the polluted Cuyahoga River led to a national environmental movement, sparking the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and contributing to the passage of the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Act.

The segment on the infamous blaze and how it changed society for the better will air around 7:40 a.m.