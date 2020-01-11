CBD seller rolling down Cincinnati streets in similar fashion to ice cream man

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource) – A mobile smoke shop is hitting the streets in Cincinnati. Among its offerings — hemp, CBD and edibles.

The whole set-up works much like an ice cream truck — but Nathaniel Brooks is not the ice cream man.

“No one that I know around the world that’s doing this,” he said.

Lo Blow Mobile is a smoke shop on wheels. The truck is a converted old FedEx truck.

“I am selling hemp out of the truck — federally-regulated and state-regulated.”

He wanted to make it easier for people to get these products.

“I wanted to be able to bring the products to the people instead of having the people come out,” Brooks said. “Especially for the CBD because that is a medical product that helps people that have pain and things like that.”

He has big plans for his business. It will be part delivery truck and part food truck.

“I am going to the food truck events, special events downtown on Fountain Square. I can set up just like them guys. Oktoberfest, I will pull down there and I can do the same thing.”

He’ll even let you flag him down — just like the guy he took the jingle from.

“This is the concept of the old school ice cream truck,” Brooks said. “I have the proper permits and everything so if someone waves me down, I can pull over, and service them and keep going.”

And it’s worked.

It caught Sam Meece’s attention in a matter of minutes.

“I think it is really cool,” Meece said. “I think there’s a huge market for that right now. There are flower trucks, there’s food trucks so why not a CBD and munchie truck?”

Brooks says he’s received all the permits he needs to start rolling down the road, open for business on Saturday.

“I’m, like, the first person ever to do this.”

Brooks says he plans to close his brick-and-mortar smoke shop and focus on the mobile smoke shop.